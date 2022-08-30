BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman has been charged after allegedly selling methamphetamine to an undercover individual working with law enforcement in Upshur County.

Samantha Anderson

On June 9, an undercover individual working with the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department purchased suspected methamphetamine from a residence on New Hope Road in Rock Cave, according to a criminal complaint.

Prior to that date, individuals had been in contact with Samantha Anderson “in order to determine if [Anderson] had access to methamphetamine for purchase,” deputies said.

During that time, Anderson told the individual that “she could acquire them,” but the individual “would have to travel to [Anderson’s] residence,” according to the complaint.

During the operation, the individual provided Anderson with $200 “from the Mountain Lakes Drug and Violent Crime Unit’s Investigation Fund” for 3 grams of methamphetamine; immediately after this transaction, the individual “relinquished the 3 grams of methamphetamine,” deputies said.

Anderson has been charged with the delivery of a controlled substance. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.