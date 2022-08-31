WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman has been charged after White Hall police said they responded to a call for shoplifting in progress at the White Hall Walmart and a multi-county pursuit ensued.

Officers with the White Hall Police Department were dispatched to Walmart on Tuesday for a call of a female shoplifter attempting to flee the store, according to a criminal complaint.

While officers were en route, the female, identified later as Satoria Aaron, 26, “got into a vehicle and was headed toward the fuel center,” which officers noted was a black Ford.

Officers attempted to prevent Aaron from leaving the parking lot by blocking her in, however, she “backed up and ran into the front of [a] marked police cruiser, striking it in the bumper,” before speeding toward the Public Safety Building and onto White Hall Boulevard from the intersection near McDonald’s, according to the complaint.

At that point, Aaron drove at speeds exceeding 75 miles per hour in a posted 45-mile-per-hour zone and drove into Taylor County where she “spun out on a wet curve striking the ditch” before turning back toward White Hall and entering I-79 and reaching speeds exceeding 110 miles per hour in a 55 mile-per-hour construction zone while “almost striking several vehicles as she passed between them,” officers said.

The pursuit then exited the interstate onto Colfax Road toward Taylor County before Aaron turned onto Shady Lane where she came to a stop and “refused to exit the vehicle,” at which point “she was pepper sprayed and removed from the driver side of the vehicle after officers were able to hit the door lock,” according to the complaint.

After taking Aaron into custody, officers recovered five items stolen from Walmart, as well as discovered that the vehicle’s plate was fake and that Aaron’s license was suspended in Michigan, officers said.

Aaron has been charged with grand larceny and fleeing with reckless indifference. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,012 bond.