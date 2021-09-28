Woman charged at Marion County hotel after troopers find fentanyl in tea can

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A woman has been charged at a Marion County hotel after troopers found fentanyl in the hidden compartment of a tea can.

On Sept. 27, troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were dispatched to the Hampton Inn in Marion County for a drug call, according to a criminal complaint.

Tina Belcastro

Before arriving, troopers requested a K9 unit with the White Hall Police Department to assist, and when they arrived at the hotel room, officers “were informed of heavy foot traffic and suspicious activity” taking place, troopers said.

At that time, the K9 unit performed a free air sniff which led to a positive indication on the room. A search took place, and troopers located Tina Belcastro, 60, of Shinnston, and another individual in the room, according to the complaint.

The search of the room resulted in troopers finding burnt foils and an Arizona Tea can with a hidden compartment that contained 13.2 grams of fentanyl; in the same bag as the can, troopers found a set of digital scales and empty packaging bags, troopers said.

Belcastro has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a felony. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,012 bond.