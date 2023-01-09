FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman has been charged following the robbery of a gas station in Fairmont.

Carolyn Chambers

On Jan. 4, officers with the Fairmont Police Department responded to a call of a robbery taking place at the Morgantown Avenue Circle K in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

During that time, Carolyn Chambers, 54, of Farmington, “threatened a clerk” saying that “another male would kill them both with a gun if the clerk did not give up the money,” officers said.

In surveillance of the evening, officers saw “Chambers’ vehicle in the area at the time of the robbery,” and saw her “that night wearing matching clothing,” according to the complaint.

Chambers has been charged with second-degree robbery. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $170,512 bond.