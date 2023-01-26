CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman was charged after officers found drugs and paraphernalia during a traffic stop in front of Washington Irving Middle School.

On Jan. 25, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in front of Washington Irving Middle School for improper registration, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers placed the driver in custody because he had an active capias against him and learned the vehicle’s passenger, Anna Lafferty, 32, of Clarksburg, did not have a valid driver’s license, officers said.

At that point, a K-9 unit performed a free air sniff of the area of the vehicle which resulted in a positive indication for narcotics, and a search of the vehicle was performed, according to the complaint.

During the search, officers located a Raven Arms Model MP-25 caliber pistol with five rounds of ammunition concealed on Lafferty’s person, as well as bags of “residue,” a “plastic ‘scoop’ straw,” a set of digital scales, a plastic bag and other plastic containers with a crystalline substance within, a notebook containing “multiple drug ledgers” using “drug terms” and a “drug ledger cheat sheet,” officers said.

Lafferty has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.