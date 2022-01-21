Woman charged for fentanyl after trespassing call in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after officers found fentanyl while taking her into custody in Fairmont.

Monica Vincent

On Jan. 21, officers with the Fairmont Police Department were dispatched in reference to a call of trespassing taking place at a residence on Guffey Street in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived, they made contact with Monica Vincent, 41, of Fairmont, who had a capias; and when officers asked Vincent to step outside of the residence, they “observed her place a red purse-like bag down inside of the breezeway,” officers said.

After they placed Vincent under arrest for the capias, officers gathered her belongings, conducted a search on them and “recovered multiple foils,” a set of scales, lighters, as well as 3.7 grams of fentanyl, according to the complaint.

Vincent has been charged with unlawful possession of fentanyl. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,012 bond.