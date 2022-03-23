Savannah Twyman

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after allegedly hitting another woman with a baseball bat in Morgantown.

On March 22, officers with the Morgantown Police Department spoke with a victim who said she was attacked by a woman with a baseball bat while in the area of Pennsylvania Avenue in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived at the residence, a woman, identified as Savannah Twyman, 32, of Morgantown, answered the door, officers said.

While speaking with Twyman, officers saw “a baseball bat and blood on the floor,” according to the complaint.

Twyman has been charged with malicious assault. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.