FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after a vehicle pursuit through Marion County results in officers finding a large amount of marijuana.

On Sept. 3, officers with the Fairmont Police Department attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Oakwood Road in Fairmont for traveling 46 miles per hour in a posted 25-mile-per-hour zone, according to a criminal complaint.

Diamond Love

The vehicle then fled “while driving in a reckless manner exceeding 60 miles per hour and ran multiple stop signs and traveled the wrong way of a one-way street,” before stopping and the driver fled, officers said.

Officers then made contact with the female passenger of the vehicle, identified as Diamond Love, 25, of Lansing, Michigan, and could “smell the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle,” according to the complaint.

A search of the vehicle was performed which resulted in officers “locating several packages of marijuana,” as well as Love’s identification and the key to a room at the Days Inn in White Hall, officers said.

Officers then searched the room and located “10 more prepackages of marijuana” which were “marked as being 3.5 grams,” seven more “prepackages” of marijuana of 3.5 grams each, $182 in cash and two rolled blunts, according to the complaint.

Love has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.

The vehicle’s driver has not been found or identified at this time but is stated to be a rapper “who performs under the name of EBF Kash,” according to the complaint.