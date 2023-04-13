WESTOVER, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman was charged after officers found methamphetamine and fentanyl during a traffic stop in Westover.

Cassandra Sheets

On April 12, officers with the Westover Police Department were conducting a routine patrol in the area of Dunkard Avenue when they observed a blue Nissan and made contact with the vehicle’s driver, according to a criminal complaint.

While speaking with the driver, identified as Cassandra Sheets, 29, of Clendenin, officers “observed several pieces of drug paraphernalia in the vehicle,” officers said.

They then removed Sheets and the vehicle’s passengers to perform a search, which resulted in them locating 40.8 grams of fentanyl and 10.5 grams of methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

Sheets has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.