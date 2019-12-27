Woman charged in Buckhannon after deputies find methamphetamine during routine traffic stop

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — A woman is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance after deputies find methamphetamine on her person during a routine traffic stop.

On Dec. 26, deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department were on a routine patrol when they noticed a “multicolored” SUV turn onto Old Elkins Road in Buckhannon, citing that the vehicle had a very loud and defective exhaust while it made a very wide turn onto the road, according to a criminal complaint.

Tiara Humphrey

Deputies made contact with the vehicle as it turned into a driveway on Vegan Road, where a traffic stop was performed, deputies said. In the vehicle were the driver and two passengers, one of whom was identified as Tiara Humphrey, 26, of Crawford, according to the complaint.

The vehicle’s driver informed deputies that the SUV didn’t have insurance, then gave consent for a search, deputies said. During the search, deputies found a blue and white backpack, which Humphrey admitted belonged to her, according to the complaint.

Deputies also found a pink box, which Humphrey also claimed as hers, and it contained many important documents, but, deputies said, they noticed from a crack on the box that there was a crystal-like substance of presumed methamphetamine inside.

Opening the box, deputies found three clear plastic bags containing the presumed methamphetamine whose combined weights were approximately 18 grams, according to the complaint.

Humphrey is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $15,000 bond.