Woman charged in Clarksburg after officers find 76 heroin stamps

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A woman has received drug charges in Harrison County after officers said they found her in possession of 76 heroin stamps.

On May 14, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department were conducting surveillance near Coplin Avenue in Clarksburg which “had received drug activity” recently, according to the complaint.

Earlier that day officers had received information that a man had sold heroin stamps from the residence on Coplin Avenue, and officers later observed that same man “walk across the road” to perform a “hand-to-hand transaction,” officers said.

Erica McGary

The man and a woman, identified later as Erica McGary, 24, of Clarksburg, got into a rental car and police performed a traffic stop after McGary “came to a stop in the middle of the road,” and impeded traffic, according to the complaint.

When officers made contact with McGary, they learned she did not have a valid driver’s license, but instead only had a learner’s permit; however, there was no one with a valid driver’s license in the vehicle with her, officers said.

After a K-9 unit performed a free air sniff around the vehicle, it indicated the presence of drugs; officers then searched the vehicle and found 76 heroin stamps inside a blue container which McGary had been observed to be carrying, according to the complaint.

McGary has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.