Woman charged in Elkins after police allegedly find drugs in her purse

ELKINS, W.Va. — A woman claiming to be pregnant is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance after officers said they found methamphetamine in her purse during a search stemming from a routine traffic stop.

On Oct. 28, officers with the Elkins Police Department pulled over a green Saturn Ion whose driver wasn’t wearing his seat belt and performed a traffic stop at the Gino’s parking lot, according to a criminal complaint.

Kristen Nine

The female passenger in the vehicle, identified as Kristen Nine, 29, of Hambleton, attempted to exit the car and go into the Gino’s, but officers told her to remain in the car, officers said.

Officers then made contact with the vehicle’s driver, who informed them that he did not have a driver’s license and could not provide them with the vehicle’s registration or insurance information. according to the complaint.

When asked if there was anything in the Ion officers should know about, the driver said he “had a few rigs in here,” at which time officers had the driver exit the vehicle and performed a search on him, officers said.

Nine then told officers that the car was hers, at which point officers told her to exit the vehicle so they could begin a search, according to the complaint.

Both the driver and Nine denied that officers should be informed of anything else in the vehicle other than the “rigs,” and Nine also told officers she was pregnant, officers said.

Nine then told officers she “was pregnant and hungry but would like to have a cigarette,” and officers told her they prefer she not smoke, but Nine grabbed her cigarette and purse from inside the car, according to the complaint.

Officers told Nine to leave her purse in the vehicle, and she told officers they would not be searching her purse because “it was her personal property,” officers said, and told her to put the purse back in the vehicle.

Refusing to comply with officers’ demands, Nine had her purse removed from her by officers, and Nine said they “could search the purse because there was nothing in it,” according to the complaint.

Inside the purse, officers said they found a bag decorated with lemons on the outside which contained a set of digital scales disguised as a cigarette pack, three small bags containing a crystal-like substance of presumed methamphetamine and two other small bags which were empty.

Nine is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.