Woman charged in Fairmont after deputies find drugs, paraphernalia during traffic stop for not wearing seatbelt

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after deputies said they found drugs and paraphernalia in her vehicle during a traffic stop in Fairmont for not wearing a seatbelt.

On Nov. 18, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department observed a white Honda Civic being driven in Fairmont with a driver not wearing her seatbelt, according to a criminal complaint.

Nicole McCaulley

When deputies performed a traffic stop of the vehicle, they were able to identify the vehicle’s driver as Nicole McCaulley, 27, of Fairmont, whose driver’s license was “revoked for DUI,” deputies said.

While speaking with deputies, McCaulley “would not show” … “her hands,” and when deputies asked if she had any weapons, McCaulley said that there was a firearm in a backpack in the back of the car, according to the complaint.

McCaulley also stated that she had “personal items” in the backpack and did not want deputies to look through it; at that point, a K9 unit was deployed to perform an open air sniff of the vehicle, and it alerted to presence of narcotics where the backpack was located, deputies said.

Deputies then conducted a search of the vehicle and found two firearms, 3 grams of methamphetamine, five cell phones, a set of digital scales, packaging materials, $12,065.47 in cash and 11.5 Xanax pills, according to the complaint.

McCaulley has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.