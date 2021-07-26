Wife charged in March 2020 death of husband near Wallace

WALLACE, W.Va. — A woman has been charged in the March 2020 death of her husband, near Wallace.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Harrison County detachment of the West Virginia State Police, on Mar. 4, 2020, Jerry Suan was reported “as being electrocuted” at his residence at 1542 Big Elk Road near Wallace.

Kimberly Suan

During the time, Kimberly Suan, 56, of Wallace, told troopers she was alone with Jerry when “he was electrocuted while welding”; Jerry was later pronounced dead at UHC, troopers said.

Jerry’s body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s office in Charleston for an autopsy, and his cause of death was determined “to be a gunshot wound to the left chest due to being shot by a handgun,” according to the complaint.

Troopers were able to recover a bullet from the autopsy, which was determined to be fired from a Cobra Model CB .38 caliber special, which “was located in [Kimberly’s] residence which is believed to be [her] personal firearm,” troopers said.

During the investigation, troopers obtained a cell phone video from November 2019 in which Kimberly “threatened to kill [Jerry],” according to the complaint.

Kimberly is being charged with first-degree murder. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.