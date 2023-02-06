PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman was charged in San Antonio, Texas in connection to a child concealment case in West Virginia.

According to a Facebook post from the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department, Sanjeshni Narayan, whose age and address were not given, allegedly took a 5-year-old child “and fled the state after she learned that court documents were to be served.”

An individual then contacted deputies in regard to Narayan taking the child, and noted the two were last seen on Jan. 24, according to the post.

After the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the U.S. Marshal Service were contacted, a “chase went across numerous states before the trail ended at San Antonio, Texas,” the post states.

As a result of the incident, Narayan will face extradition to Barbour County where she will be tried on charges of child concealment.