Woman charged, warrant out for man after child says they “would lock him in his room for a day without food or water” while they used drugs, troopers say

SALEM, W.Va. — One person has been charged and a warrant has been issued for another individual after a child disclosed that they “would lock him in his room for approximately a day at a time without food or water” while they used narcotics, state troopers said.

On Feb. 22, troopers with the Bridgeport detachment of the West Virginia State Police, along with CPS case workers with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources arrived at a residence on Blake Avenue in Salem in reference to a domestic violence situation in view of children, according to a criminal complaint.

When troopers arrived, they observed “the residence to be heated by an electric fireplace,” and “the residence’s heat to be supplemented by the electric stove top which all burners were set to high and a box fan was positioned above to blow heat,” troopers said.

Troopers also observed the doors to the juveniles’ bedrooms, which had the “locking mechanism facing the hallway,” and that one of the doors had “an alternative locking mechanism consisting of a screw and wire,” according to the complaint.

When speaking with a juvenile at the residence, troopers were told that Audrianna Jenkins, 32, of Salem, “has dragged him from his room to the living room,” and that Jeffrey Dean “held a second juvenile by her ankles and shook her,” troopers said.

On Feb. 26, troopers observed a forensic interview with the Harrison County Child Advocacy Center where the juvenile stated that Dean “would strike two additional juveniles,” and state that the child “was the culprit,” according to the complaint.

The juvenile also disclosed that “he observed [Jenkins] and [Dean] use drugs by syringe and smoking within the residence,” and during those times, they “would lock him in his room for approximately a day at a time without food or water,” troopers said.

As a result of the interview, troopers obtained a search warrant for the residence and seized surveillance footage from the interior, as well as seizing “marijuana which was located in an area where juveniles could access,” according to the complaint.

A further examination of the screw and wire door lock resulted in troopers observing it “to have stretched screw threads,” troopers said.

On May 14, Dean “admitted during a juvenile court hearing to smoking marijuana in the basement of the residence and outside the residence with child present,” according to the complaint.

On May 19, troopers received a warrant to view the contents of the surveillance camera footage, and during the examination at the Digital Forensics Unit, law enforcement found that “the hard drive, mounting brackets, and screws were missing from within the device,” troopers said.

As a result of the investigation, troopers believe “the neglect occurred between the approximate dates of December 31, 2020, and February 22, 2021,” and that there were four juveniles “all under ten years of age,” according to the complaint.

Jenkins has been charged with child neglect creating risk of serious injury or death, as well as conspiracy to commit a felony. She is currently out on bond.

A warrant has been issued for Dean’s arrest, according to the Harrison County Prosecutor’s Office.