Woman charged when officers find drugs after she passed out in an Uber in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after officers found drugs while responding to a call of her being passed out in an Uber in Morgantown.

On May 27, officers responded to a call of an unconscious female in the back of an Uber car at 123 Pleasant Street in Morgantown who was “unconscious but breathing,” according to a criminal complaint.

Kelly Squires

When officers arrived on scene, they made contact with the female, identified as Kelly Squires, 33, of Westover, and officers had to “shake her several times” before she woke up; officers also contacted EMS, but Squires refused transport after stating “she was fine and she had not taken anything,” officers said.

After being cleared by EMS, officers told Squires to exit the Uber due to the driver stating that 123 Pleasant Street was her destination, but before Squires left the vehicle, she “shoved something in between the crack of the back seat of the Uber driver’s car,” according to the complaint.

Officers asked Squires three times to exit the vehicle, but she refused and had to be removed; upon checking the back seat, officers found $22 in U.S. currency and 25 Xanax pills, officers said.

Squires was then detained and read her Miranda rights, officers also performed a search on her and found 3.6 grams of suspected fentanyl, 16 Xanax pills, 10 diazepam pills, 3.1 grams of methamphetamine and 1 gram of heroin, according to the complaint.

Squires has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.