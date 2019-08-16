Breaking News
Woman charged with attempting to bring controlled substance into TVRJ

NORTON, W.Va. – A woman being processed into the Tygart Valley Regional Jail has been charged after she attempted to bring a controlled substance inside with her, according to state police.

On May 23, troopers with the West Virginia State Police were notified of a complaint at the Tygart Valley Regional Jail and asked to respond, according to a criminal complaint.

Upon arrival, troopers said they were told by correctional officers that Carrie Phillips, 35, of Montrose, had been taken in earlier that day for processing. During an unclothed body search of Phillips, the correctional officer found a clear plastic canister concealed in Phillips’ bra, according to the complaint.

The canister contained a translucent crystalline substance presumed to be methamphetamine, and the correctional officer performing the search on Phillips also found a small green bag which contained two smoking devices in her pocket, troopers said.

After receiving the information from correctional officer, troopers took custody of the controlled substances and drug paraphernalia and submitted them to the evidence vault at the Elkins state police detachment, according to the complaint.

Phillips is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance inside of a jail. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $15,000 bond.

