Woman charged with child abuse, accused of shaking baby in Beckley restaurant

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVNS) — A woman is in jail after police said she shook a baby inside a Beckley restaurant.

Beckley Police were called to Texas Steakhouse on Harper Park Drive Saturday, July 17, 2021. According to court documents, managers told investigators they received multiple complaints from customers and staff about a woman shaking an infant.

Investigators said one witness told them Alica Pate, 23, of Sophia, shook the baby and told her to “shut the **** up.” Court documents stated another witness said Pate held the baby up to her face and yelled ‘Stop it.’

Officers said they noticed red markings on the baby’s left upper stomach, left lower thigh, and left and right lower legs. They explained these were consistent with being squeezed.

According to court documents, Pate tried to move away from officers while being arrested and stand up as she was taken into the police vehicle.

Pate was charged with child abuse creating a substantial risk of injury or death and obstructing. She is being held in Southern Regional Jail with her bail set at $25,000.