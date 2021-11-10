Woman charged with child neglect after admitting she was sick ‘due to her drug use’

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after admitting to being sick “due to her drug use” when CPS and officers arrived at Fairmont residence.

On Nov. 8, officers with the Fairmont Police Department responded to a call of an altercation involving a firearm taking place at a residence on Garrett Avenue in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

Stephanie Jones

The call stated that a man was holding a firearm to the head of Stephanie Jones, 33, of Fairmont; the information “came from a juvenile who had left the scene,” officers said.

When officers arrived, they spoke with Jones who said “there was nothing occurring at the residence,” despite the fact that Jones “was visibly shaking,” according to the complaint.

At that point, officers entered the residence to perform a wellbeing check and safety sweep “to ensure no one inside was in danger or injured,” officers said.

Once officers entered the residence, they saw “pieces of foil with burnt marks consistent with heroin or methamphetamine consumption,” uncapped syringes with needles, packaging materials and sets of digital scales with powder residue on them, as well as “a safe with the door ripped off the hinges,” according to the complaint.

Officers noted that children resided in two of the rooms where paraphernalia was found; however, no children were at the residence on the night of the incident, officers said.

On Nov. 9, officers returned to the residence with CPS; Jones allowed them into the home but advised “she was sick” and that “it was due to her drug use,” according to the complaint.

Jones has been charged with child neglect. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $10,012 bond.