Woman charged with child neglect after allegedly testing positive for, possessing fentanyl

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A Harrison County woman has been arrested after deputies said she was under the influence of and in possession of fentanyl while driving a vehicle with her baby in the back seat.

On Oct. 30, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department observed a white Saturn sedan make an illegal left turn on a red light while travelling down W.Va. Route 50 west, according to a complaint.

Being behind another vehicle, deputies had to make a u-turn to catch up to the Saturn, and they activated their emergency lights and siren to conduct a traffic stop when it was in sight, deputies said.

The Saturn stopped at the Panera on Emily Drive in Clarksburg, and deputies made contact with the driver of the vehicle, who was unable to provide a registration or proof of insurance of the car, but did provide a temporary insurance card for a different vehicle. according to the complaint.

Rachel Nichols

Another deputy arrived on scene and made contact with the vehicle’s passenger, Rachel Nichols, 39, of Clarksburg, whose baby was in the back seat with two other passengers, deputies said.

A K9 unit was then walked around the vehicle and barked to announce the presence of illegal substances, according to the complaint. All the passengers were taken out of the car and searched, and a search of the car was also performed, deputies said.

In the search, deputies found a plastic container with three small bags of fentanyl, a plastic vial containing clonazapam 1 mg, “multiple paraphernalia items,” glass pipes, a small white scale and bag of burnt pieces of foil near Nichols’ seat, according to the complaint.

The baby was picked up by Nichols’ mother and sister, and Nichols was placed under arrest and transported to the Bridgeport Police Department for processing, deputies said. During processing, Nichols tested positive for fentanyl, according to the complaint.

Nichols is charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.