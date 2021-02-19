Woman charged with child neglect after deputies respond to report of her smoking Fentanyl with a minor present in Stonewood residence

STONEWOOD, W.Va. — A woman has been charged with child neglect after deputies responded to report of her smoking Fentanyl with a minor present in a Stonewood residence.

Sherry Clark

On Jan. 19, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence on Woodland Avenue in Stonewood where they found a woman who allegedly smoked Fentanyl in the residence with a 5-year-old child present, according to a criminal complaint.

Inside the residence, deputies found “a significant amount” of drug paraphernalia, including “used aluminum foil that had remaining drug residue on it,” deputies said.

In an interview with the a resident at the home she stated that Sherry Clark, 45, of Stonewood, “regularly smokes Fentanyl in the residence,” and the the residence is “a drug house,” according to the complaint.

Clark has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.