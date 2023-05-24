CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman has been charged in relation to the “drive-by style shooting” that happened in Gypsy over the weekend.

Kacy Lawlis

On May 19, multiple gunshots were fired from the roadway into a residence on 2nd Street in Gypsy, according to West Virginia State Police. Although no one has been arrested yet for firing the shots, a criminal complaint 12 News obtained Tuesday revealed that Kacy Lawlis, of Flemington, has been arrested for giving false information about the shooting to law enforcement.

According to the complaint, West Virginia State Police troopers saw communication between Lawlis and another individual during a consensual search of the person’s cell phone. The complaint said that messages from that person to Lawlis advised her to “provide an alternate alibi to the shooting.”

Lawlis later admitted to troopers that she had provided “law enforcement with false information, regarding concealing her timeline and factual event of what occurred,” the complaint said. “Kacy was aware of what had occurred… as well as knowingly provided fault statement,” troopers said.

Kacy Lawlis was charged with second degree Punishment of Principles and accessories before and after the fact. She is no longer in the West Virginia Division of Corrections jail system as of Tuesday afternoon.