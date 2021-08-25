Woman charged with neglect after leaving 2 children unattended while being arrested on meth charge in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A woman has been charged with neglect after leaving two children alone in her home while she was being arrested on a methamphetamine charge.

On Aug. 24, officers with the Fairmont Police Department arrested Rosemary Williams, 36, of Fairmont, for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, according to a criminal complaint.

Rosemary Williams

During the time of the arrest, Williams told officers that there were two children, ages 9 and 15, alone in her Fairmont home who were supposed to be in her care, officers said.

When officers arrived at Williams’ residence, multiple knocks at the door resulted in no answer. However, officers were able to make entry into the home through an unlocked back door, according to the complaint.

Once inside, officers located the children, who were asleep and without an adult present with them; the children were also unaware of Williams’ absence, officers said.

Upon speaking with the children, officers learned that Williams “does this frequently” and that there were multiple CPS referrals in reference to Williams being absent, according to the complaint.

While inside the residence, officers noted that “the house was not suitable for living,” and that there were “bugs running around on the ground, black mold growing on the AC unit and knives laying on the floor,” officers said.

Williams has been charged with two counts of child neglect creating risk of injury. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.