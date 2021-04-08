Woman charged with neglect following search for missing boy in Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va. — A woman has been charged with child neglect following a search for a missing boy in the Elkins area.

On April 7, officers with the Elkins Police Department were dispatched to a home on Pleasant Avenue in Elkins in reference to a missing child, according to a criminal complaint.

Amanda Pingley

When officers made contact with the child’s mother, Amanda Pingley, 24, of Elkins, she stated she last saw the child 15 minutes prior to calling officers, and that he was 4 years old, “approximately 11 lbs.,” and would be with a white dog, officers said.

Officers asked for the child’s date of birth, to which Pingley replied “she didn’t know,” and then told officers she last saw the child “on the side of the building,” and then Pingley “got excited and stated I need to find my son and ran down the alley,” according to the complaint.

After officers took Pingley back to her apartment, they asked her if the child was still inside the home, at which point she let officers enter, officers said.

Upon entering Pingley’s home, officers “observed a bag of a green in color vegetative substance”…”on the floor in the living area along with two glass smoking devices on the couch containing a burnt vegetative substance,” according to the complaint.

While speaking with officers, Pingley “advised that she wasn’t going to talk to him and incriminate herself,” at which point officers placed Pingley into their police cruiser, officers said.

During the time she was in the patrol vehicle, Pingley “appeared to nod off on several occasions and even appeared to be asleep”; at that point officers had EMS transport Pingley to Davis Medical Center for evaluation, according to the complaint.

A caller then informed officers that a young boy was next to the river off of Ferguson Road, and officers arrived at the location to find the missing boy “in only a diaper and no shoes,” at which point that boy was transported to Davis Medical Center for evaluation, officers said.

Prior to the April 7 incident, the boy had been reported missing on March 13, and during that time, he left the home with the dog, and, when found, “the dog appeared to have been struck by a car,” according to the complaint.

Pingley has been charged with child neglect with risk of injury. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail, with bail set at $35,000.