Woman charged with possession with intent after police allegedly find drugs on her person during a routine traffic stop

ELKINS, W.Va. — A woman has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance after police find drugs on her during a routine traffic stop.

On December 5, officers with the Elkins Police Department were doing a routine patrol in the area of Randolph and Harrison avenues when they observed a black Chevy Blazer with a passenger not wearing a seat belt, as well as an object attached to the window blocking the driver’s view, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers then conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle in the parking lot of Speedway on Harrison Avenue, and they made contact with the vehicle’s driver and saw there were three other passengers in the Blazer, officers said.

In the floorboard of the driver’s seat in the SUV, officers noticed a cleaver, as well as a large knife beside the vehicle’s driver, according to the complaint. Officers then asked the driver to exit the vehicle, and they also retrieved the knife and cleaver due to it being within reach of the Blazer’s other passengers, officers said.

Kelly Becker

As officers removed the weapons, they smelled the odor of “burnt marijuana,” then spoke with the passengers of the SUV, one of which was Kelly Becker, 40, of Elkins, who “began to act very nervous clutching her purse,” according to the criminal complaint.

When officers asked Becker for her identification, she went to retrieve it while attempting to hide a clear plastic bag which officers said appeared to have a crystal-like substance consistent with methamphetamine. Officers then asked Becker to exit the SUV, but she refused and officers had to remove her from the Blazer, according to the complaint.

Officers then searched all of the vehicle’s passengers, which only resulted in them finding “a marijuana blunt slightly burnt” from Becker’s pack of cigarettes, officers said.

In a search of Becker’s purse, officers said they found a clear bag of a crystal-like substance, a bag filled with multiple baggie corners, a set of digital scales, a shot glass with a crystal-like residue inside, a box of bags, a green container with a SMIONE Visa card bearing Kelly’s name inside, three bags containing “marijuana blunt roaches” and three aluminum foil folds with one containing a substance consistent with heroin.

Officers then placed Becker under arrest and informed the other passengers of the Blazer that the cell phone attached to the windshield and items piled in the back were obstructing the driver’s view, according to the complaint.

Becker is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is currently being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.