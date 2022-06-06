ELKINS, W.Va. – West Virginia State Police have charged a woman in Randolph County with sexual abuse, following accusations of inappropriate sexual behavior involving a young child.

Tara Jo Martin

In October 2021, the young victim was interviewed by workers at the Randolph County Child Advocacy Center, where he described being abused by Tara Jo Martin, 34.

In May 2022, state troopers interviewed Martin, who admitted to inappropriately touching the boy, on two occasions, starting when the child was two years old, according to court documents.

Martin told troopers that she had been sexually assaulted as a child and stopped her behavior because she didn’t want the boy to “go through what she did,” her criminal complaint said.

Martin is charged with two counts of sexual abuse by a parent or guardian.

She is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail with bail set at $75,000 cash-only.