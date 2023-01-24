BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman was arrested for allegedly using money from an elderly woman’s bank account to buy drugs.

On Dec. 15, troopers with the Upshur County detachment of the West Virginia State Police began an investigation into possible financial exploitation of an 82-year-old female with dementia, according to a criminal complaint.

Kelcee Fortney

As a result of the investigation, troopers determined that Kelcee Fortney, 28, of Buckhannon, had been given access to the victim’s bank account in order to assist in paying the victim’s bills, troopers said.

Between the dates of Dec. 2020 and Feb. 2022, Fortney “began transferring funds from [the victim’s] account without her permission,” according to the complaint.

In an interview with troopers, Fortney stated that “she did use [the victim’s] bank account even though she knew it was wrong” and that she “used the money to purchase drugs and for other reasons” and that “[s]he is sorry and would repay the money,” troopers said.

From bank statements troopers received during the investigation, Fortney used the victim’s bank account “355 separate times on 103 separate calendar dates for a total of $23,314.72,” according to the complaint.

Fortney has been charged with 103 counts of computer fraud. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.