Woman charged with striking child in hit-and-run in Fairmont from Nov. 18 incident

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A woman has been arrested and is accused of striking a child with her vehicle in a hit-and-run incident that occurred on Nov. 18 at 5th Street and Walnut Avenue in Fairmont.

On Nov. 18, officers with the Fairmont Police Department responded to a report of an auto/pedestrian accident involving a juvenile in the area of 5th Street and Walnut Avenue in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

Angela Raschella

In the incident, Angela Raschella, 59, of Fairmont, “did not stop upon collision and fled the scene,” while the child’s bicycle was pinned underneath,” officers said.

Shortly after that, Raschella, “was flagged down and informed of the bike being underneath of it,” at which point she “intentionally drove off, failing to stop once again”; Raschella “was successful in removing the heavily damaged bicycle” when she backed up “and then continued to flee the scene at a high rate of speed,” according to the complaint.

As a result of the incident, the child was taken to Fairmont Medical Center for treatment but had to be transferred to to Ruby Memorial Hospital “due to the possibility of internal bleeding and/or injuries sustained due to this collision,” officers said.

Due to Raschella failing “to stop on several occasions, and upon discovery of the bicycle, failed to notify police or check the route that she had traveled for injured individual(s),” officers are able to charge her for violating Erin’s Law, which requires a driver to stay on scene after the event of a hit-and-run, according to the complaint.

Raschella has been charged with “crashes involving death or personal injuries.” She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $10,012 bond.