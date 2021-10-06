Woman contracted to Marion County Schools accused of showing obscene photo to teenage girl

LITTLETON, W.Va. — A woman contracted to Marion County Schools has been charged after she allegedly showed an obscene photo to a teenage girl.

On Sept. 29, troopers with the Harrison County detachment of West Virginia State Police initiated an investigation on a report of a 16-year-old girl receiving obscene material from an adult, according to a criminal complaint.

Aubrey Greathouse

The juvenile stated that Aubrey Greathouse, 29, of Littleton, who “was a physical trainer employed by Health Works and contracted to Marion County Schools” gave her a ride after a football game, troopers said.

At that time, Greathouse handed the girl a cell phone and said “the picture displayed…would maker her day better,” and the image displayed on the phone was a sexually explicit photo of a man “known to both of them,” according to the complaint.

The juvenile told troopers that “she did not ask to see the picture or any other such pictures,” troopers said.

Greathouse has been charged with distribution or display of obscene material to a minor. She is currently out of jail on $5,000 bond.