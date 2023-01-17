FOUR STATES, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Worthington woman is facing five counts of wanton endangerment after a standoff in Four States, Marion County that happened Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Michella Strickler

It started with a 911 call on Monday night, according to a criminal complaint. The call reported that Michella Strickler, 41, had shot herself in the foot.

Marion County Fire Department personnel responded, but the complaint alleges that Strickler went outside and onto her porch and started yelling at the three fire department personnel who responded, saying that she was going to go outside and get a gun.

Then, according to the complaint, fire personnel heard three gunshots coming from Strickler’s residence and they took cover.

Viewer photo from the scene of the standoff in Four States, Marion County.

Law enforcement officers with the West Virginia State Police and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrived to see the fire crews taking cover behind a car, and, according to the complaint, saw Strickler opening a second-floor window in the home and sticking her hand out before the officers heard two more gunshots that appeared to hit the trees to the right of the officers.

Throughout the standoff, Strickler allegedly called 911 multiple times, admitting that she had a gun, but refusing to cooperate.

Strickler is being held in the North Central Regional Jail on $200,012 Surety/Cash bail.