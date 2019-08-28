Woman facing child neglect charges, man facing DUI charge after “pursuit” in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A “pursuit” in Fairmont resulted in a woman being charged with multiple counts of child neglect and a man being charged with third offense DUI, after police said the woman abducted her three children while she was intoxicated.

In the early morning hours of Aug. 27, the Marion County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched in reference to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Vista Oaks drive, officers said.

Jessica Muillins

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Fairmont Police Department, Jessica Mullins, 29, of Fairmont, arrived impaired, driving a gold Buick sedan and took her three children from the residence.

Mullins had apparently been “missing for the past four days on a reported drug binge,” officers said, and while deputies were responding to the residence, Mullins’ domestic partner and father to one of the children, Brian Altobelli, 33 of Fairmont, called 911 and reported he was following Mullins.

Both Mullins and Altobelli drove recklessly through the city of Fairmont and disregarding speed limits, roadway boundary lines and traffic control devices, according to the complaint.

Brian Altobelli

Altobelli cut her off near East Park Avenue around the Morgantown Avenue intersection, where he exited the vehicle and he and Mullins got into a verbal altercation, after which she sped off and Altobelli followed, officers said.

When back on Fairmont Avenue near Dry Cleaning World, Altobelli collided with another vehicle, but did not stop at the scene or render aid as he continued down Fairmont Avenue before being stopped by Fairmont police, according to the complaint.

A BOLO was broadcast by Harrison and Monongalia counties in reference to possible DUI with child endangerment, and later that morning, Fairmont police located Mullins in her gold Buick bearing the registration 84H-642 at the Country Club Motor Lodge in Fairmont, police said.

Police arrived on scene and interviewed Mullins, whom admitted to injecting Subutex and methamphetamine earlier that day, and, according to the complaint, Mullins’ three children, ages 12, 10 and one month, were also present in the car while she was driving in her intoxicated state.

Mullins is charged with three counts of child neglect creating risk of injury. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $5,012 bond.

Altobelli was charged with a third offense DUI as a result of the incident. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $10,012.