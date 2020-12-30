Woman found guilty of 1-year-old’s death in Preston County sentenced to 100 years

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

KINGWOOD, W.Va. — A woman found guilty of death by abuse in Preston County has been sentenced to 100 years in a state penitentiary.

Kelly Tusing

On Monday, Kelly Tusing, 25, was sentenced to a 100 year determinate sentence before Preston County Circuit Judge Steven Shaffer on the charge of death by abuse, according to Tusing’s attorney William Frame of the William, Frame, & Metheney Law Firm in Morgantown.

Previously, Tusing was found guilty in the death of a one-year-old infant by Shaffer on Oct. 13 .

Due to the sentencing being determinate, Tusing is not granted the possibility of parole; however, Frame stated that he disagrees with the sentence, saying that it “exceeds statutory maximum sentence.”

For that reason, Frame has filed a motion to “correct and reduce the sentence,” asking that the court sentence Tusing to 15-life with the possibility of parole, Frame said.

On Jan. 22, Frame will be arguing for the Preston County Circuit Court to accept his motion for a new trial; a backup date for arguing the motion has been set for March of 2021.

Previously, Tusing was indicted on March 5 before the Preston County Grand Jury for an incident in Nov. 2018.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories