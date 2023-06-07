NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman has been charged after officers found her hiding in a bathroom with methamphetamine in her bra while at a residence in Nutter Fort.

Her arrest followed the arrest of Anthony Grooms at a Burton Avenue residence by the Nutter Fort Police Department in early May, according to a criminal complaint.

Renea Boone

Officers said they were responding to a follow-up call when they found Renea Boone, 41, of Stonewood, “hiding in a bathroom.”

Once a female law enforcement officer was called to the scene, officers located approximately 30 grams of methamphetamine in Boone’s bra, and after being read her Miranda statement, Boone “stated that she was holding the methamphetamine […] because [Grooms] told her to hide with his methamphetamine,” according to the complaint.

During that same interview, Boone stated that “she assists in the sales of illegal narcotics” with Grooms, and “she identified multiple people, places and times where she has bought and sold drugs with [Grooms],” officers said.

Boone has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.