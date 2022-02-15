BELINGTON, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after being under the influence of meth during a wreck in Barbour County resulting in two children being injured.

On Oct. 1, 2021, troopers with the Barbour County detachment of the West Virginia State Police responded to a one-vehicle rollover accident on U.S. Rt. 250 in Belington just south of the Ten Mile Road intersection, according to a criminal complaint.

Michelle Henning

When troopers arrived on scene, they “determined that there were three passengers,” which included the driver, Michelle Henning, 50, of Belington, a 5-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl, who were out of the vehicle at the time and being treated by Belington EMS, troopers said.

Upon an investigation, troopers learned that Henning had been driving south when she “crossed the center line and struck an embankment on the left side, overturning in the roadway,” according to the complaint.

While troopers were trying to get a written statement from Henning, they saw “narcotics paraphernalia in plain view inside of Henning’s purse.” The 5-year-old boy “was transported by HealthNet to Ruby Memorial Hospital for head trauma,” and Henning and the 3-year-old girl were taken to Broaddus Hospital, troopers said.

In Henning’s written statement, which troopers received while she was at Broaddus Hospital, Henning stated that “she was tired and remembered seeing rocks and the vehicle flipping over,” and in a Mirandized interview at that same time, Henning “admitted to smoking methamphetamine” the day before, according to the complaint.

After Henning voluntarily consented to a blood draw, the results were received by troopers on Feb. 13 and confirmed that Henning’s blood did “contain methamphetamine at a result of 218.74 ng/ml with a 95.45% confidence rate,” troopers said.

Henning has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury, child neglect resulting in serious bodily injury and DUI causing serious bodily injury. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $3,000 bond.