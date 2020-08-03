Woman in custody after causing an accident while under the influence of heroin which caused serious injury to another vehicle’s passenger, police say

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — A woman is in custody after causing an accident while under the influence of heroin which caused serious injury to a passenger in the other vehicle, police said.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the U.S. Marshall’s Office in Buckhannon, on Aug. 2 officers with the Buckhannon Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of W.Va. Rt. 20 and Buckhannon Crossroads.

Makyna Kancso

In the incident, a vehicle driven by Makyna Kancso, 25, of Crawford, was traveling south on North Locust and another vehicle was traveling east on Buckhannon Crossroads attempting to turn left onto North Locust, officers said.

The vehicle driven by Kancso was “all over the roadway as if appearing [that Kancso did] not have control of her vehicle,” and she ran a red light and collided with the vehicle attempting to turn onto North Locust, according to the complaint.

When officers arrived on scene, they had to administer a dose of Narcan to Kansco because “Kansco was blue in the face and appeared to not be breathing which appeared to have caused accident,” and once the Narcan was in her system, her color came back and she began to breathe, officers said.

After being given her Miranda rights, Kansco told officers that “she smoked heroin just minutes prior” to the accident; a passenger in the other vehicle involved in the accident had to be transported by “Advanced Life Support” from St. Joseph’s Hospital in Buckhannon to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, according to a complaint.

Kancso has been charged with DUI causing serious injury. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $75,000 bond.