Woman on bond after SWAT team finds 8-year-old girl ‘in a drug-involved premises’ in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A Clarksburg woman has been charged after task force members found an 8-year-old in a residence while executing a search warrant for drugs in Clarksburg.

On Aug. 5, members of the Greater Harrison County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force executed a search warrant on a residence on Brown Street in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.

When the Clarksburg Police Department’s SWAT team entered the residence, they saw an 8-year-old child run down the stairs; the child was then removed from the home by law enforcement, task force members said.

Once inside the residence, task force members made contact with Jacklyn Cole, 35, of Clarksburg, before continuing the search, according to the complaint.

During the search of the residence, task force members located suspected marijuana, Gabapentin pills, suspected Buprenorphine and Naloxone, presumed fentanyl, presumed methamphetamine, multiple needles, burnt foil, hollow tubes used to inject narcotics, as well as other paraphernalia, task force members said.

Cole has been charged with gross child neglect. She is currently out on bond.