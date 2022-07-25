FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after troopers found drugs while checking on a passed-out person in a vehicle in Marion County.

Angela Fox

On July 23, troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police observed a suspicious vehicle at a car wash in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

When troopers approached the vehicle, they saw Angela Fox, 41, of Fairmont, “passed out in the driver’s seat” before removing her from the vehicle, troopers said.

While speaking to troopers, Fox “gave multiple conflicting reasons why she was passed out including she was waiting for a friend to meet her there,” according to the complaint.

At that point, Fox gave consent to a search of her person and vehicle, and troopers found a black box in Fox’s purse which contained a bag of methamphetamine, a bag of Suboxone tablets, multiple unused bags and a set of scales, as well as a Taser, brass knuckles and “multiple knives,” troopers said.

Fox has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $200,000 bond.