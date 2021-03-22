Woman receives drug charges after officers respond to shoplifting call in Granville

GRANVILLE, W.Va. — A woman has received drug charges after officers responded to a shoplifting call in Granville.

On Mar. 19, officers with the Granville Police Department were dispatched in reference to a possible shoplifting at the Walmart on University Town Center Drive, according to a criminal complaint.

Danielle Smith

When officers made contact with the potential shoplifter, identified as Danielle Smith, 30, of Pursglove, they asked if they could search her purse to ensure there were no weapons present, officers said.

Smith told officers that “she had a taser in her purse,” and officers told her to keep her hands out of her purse, but “Smith attempted to reach into the purse several times,” so officers “took possession,” of it, according to the complaint.

Once in officers’ possession, Smith stated that “there was methamphetamine in her purse along with the taser,” and when officers searched it, they found 50 clear plastic bags, four bags containing 1-1.5 grams of methamphetamine, a cellophane bag containing 2 grams of methamphetamine, a glass jar with a fourth of a Subutex pill, a vial containing portions of Subutex pills, three sets of digital scales, as well as other paraphernalia, officers said.

Smith has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.