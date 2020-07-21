Woman receives drug charges in Grafton after deputies find meth in her car during a search

GRAFTON, W.Va. — A woman has received drug charges after deputies said they found methamphetamine in her car during a search in Grafton.

On July 20, deputies with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department were executing a search warrant on a residence at the Briar Cliff Apartments in Grafton when they came across two males in a Dodge Dakota, according to the complaint.

Megan Cross

Once the males were Mirandized, a woman, identified as Megan Cross, 39, of Grafton, walked across the parking lot and deputies began to ask her if she “had anything illegal on her person or in her vehicle,” to which she replied that she did not, deputies said.

Cross then gave consent for deputies to search her vehicle, to which she said yes but “she went inside the car and grabbed her purse,” … and “[i]n plain view she grabbed a medium size baggie of a white crystal like substance and put it behind her back,” according to the complaint.

At that point, deputies took Cross into custody and searched her purse, inside of which they found several blow torches, a set of scales, a spoon with “drug residue,” two “methamphetamine inhalation devices,” a “loaded” syringe, $1072 in cash and two bags containing “small amounts” of methamphetamine, deputies said.

When weighed, the methamphetamine amounted to 11.75 grams, according to the complaint.

Cross has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $20,000 bond.