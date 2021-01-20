Woman struck in auto-pedestrian accident in Morgantown dies of her injuries

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A woman struck by a vehicle on Grafton Road in Morgantown has died as a result of her injuries.

According to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, on Jan. 15, a vehicle struck a woman near the White Tail Crossing area of Grafton Road in an auto-pedestrian accident.

The woman later died as a result of her injuries, and deputies are performing an investigation into the incident, according to the sheriff’s department.

No further details are available at this time, but the sheriff’s department anticipates releasing more information at a later date.