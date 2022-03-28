BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A woman has been charged after she threatened to bomb St. Joseph’s Hospital in Buckhannon.

Joyce Wahl

According to a criminal complaint, The Upshur County Sheriff’s Department arrested Joyce Wahl, 39, on Saturday. Deputies were called to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Buckhannon, and hospital staff said that Wahl has stated she was going to “bomb this place and kill everyone inside.”

Deputies then collected statements from the hospital staff and placed Wahl under arrest. While an officer was arresting her, she said, “isn’t that freedom of speech?” according to the complaint. She then told the deputy that all she wanted to do was burn the place to the ground.

Wahl has been charged with terroristic threats and is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $25,000 cash-only bond.