BELINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman was arrested over the weekend after she showed signs of impairment after a vehicle crash that injured a child.

On March 5, troopers with the Barbour County detachment of the West Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle wreck on W.Va. Rt. 92 near Belington, according to a criminal complaint.

Ashley White

When trooper arrived, they observed the vehicle’s driver, identified as Ashley White, 38, of Belington, and saw crews with the Belington Fire Department extricating a 6-year-old child from the rear passenger seat of the vehicle, deputies said.

The child stated he had “head and neck pain,” and while deputies spoke with White, she had “the odor of an alcohol beverage”; when deputies asked white if she had been drinking, “she replied yes,” according to the complaint.

At that point, deputies asked White to perform a series of sobriety tests, during which she showed impairment, they said. A secondary breathalyzer test given two hours after deputies responded showed White’s BAC to be 0.164, deputies said.

White has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.