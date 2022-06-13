FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A woman has been charged with child neglect after a child in her care allegedly ran away while she was under the influence of alcohol.

Pamela Price

On June 11, officers with the Fairmont Police Department received a call of a runaway 5-year-old who had showed up at the caller’s door in his underwear, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers performed an investigation, they learned that the child was in the care of Pamela Price, 59, of Fairmont, and had “opened the front door and left the residence,” officers said.

During that time, the child walked several houses down from where Price lives. Police said the sun was setting while this was happening, causing low visibility, according to the complaint.

Upon arriving at Price’s home, officers noted that “the front door and storm door were open,” and that Price “was not aware it was open or that the child was gone,” officers said.

While speaking with Price, officers said they could smell alcohol on her breath and noted that she “was slurring her words, was unsteady on her feet and was bumping into objects,” according to the complaint.

On the living room table, officers located “an empty cranberry vodka” as well as a “3/4 full 1.5 gallon bottle of vodka,” officers said. Upon a preliminary breath test, Price’s BAC registered at 0.177, according to the complaint.

Price has been charged with child neglect. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.