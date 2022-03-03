BARRACKVILLE, W.Va. — A woman who worked for the Barrackville Sewage Department is being charged for embezzling up to $14,000.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police, between the dates of July 2020 and Dec. 2021, Louann Hawkinberry was an employee for the Barrackville Sewage Department.

During the time of her employment, Hawkinberry was “in charge of bill collection from card payments to cash payments,” and while performing those duties, Hawkinberry “would pocket the cash and note in the computer system that the bill was paid,” troopers said.

In Dec. 2021, an audit found the balance of the books to be incorrect, and as a result, “it was discovered Hawkinberry had embezzled upwards of $14,000.00”; on Feb. 15, Hawkinberry admitted “she did in fact take cash paying customers’ money and use it for her own personal gain,” according to the complaint.

Hawkinberry has been charged with embezzlement.