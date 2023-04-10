SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman with warrants was arrested after police found drugs in her cheetah print purse.

On April 6, officers with the Salem Police Department received a call that a verbal altercation had taken place at a residence on Terrace Avenue in Salem, according to a criminal complaint.

Jessica Cooper

When officers arrived, they said that the caller told them that a woman named Jessica Cooper, 31, of Salem, saw the incident. Officers said that they knew “Cooper to have warrants.”

They then entered the residence to execute the arrest warrant, and once inside, saw “multiple methamphetamine pipes on the coffee table along with a glass vial containing presumed methamphetamine,” according to the complaint.

The complaint said that Cooper was asleep on a chair and officers “took her into custody without incident.” During the arrest, Cooper “advised that the cheetah print purse near her feet was hers and she wanted it to come with her,” officers said.

Near the purse, officers noted that there were “multiple burnt foils and a broken methamphetamine pipe,” and a search of Cooper’s purse resulted in officers locating 1.47 grams of presumed methamphetamine, “loaded” hypodermic needles, “narcotic smoking devices” and burnt foils, according to the complaint.

Also located in the search was a bag containing 47.1 grams which Cooper advised “was a combination of methamphetamine and a ‘cutting agent’ known as mannitol hexaacetate”… “that she uses to cut fentanyl with before selling it,” officers said.

Cooper has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.