Women charged after 4 unsecured children were injured in rollover accident

KINGWOOD, W.Va. — Two women have been charged after four children were injured in a rollover accident in Preston County while riding unsecured in the back of a van.

Amanda Hovermale

On Nov. 26, deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the scene of a roll-over vehicle crash taking place in Preston County, according to a criminal complaint.

Tabitha Robinson

The vehicle’s driver, Amanda Hovermale, 22, and another passenger, Tabitha Robinson, 35, both of Hagerstown, Maryland, were in the front seat of the van while six other individuals, including four children ages 1 to 11, were “in the back of the van unrestrained,” deputies said.

In the back of the van were “metal tool boxes, metal trays, a bowling ball, and an assortment of other objects,” and as a result of the rollover, “all the occupants were transported” to Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment and “at least one of the children had suffered an injury requiring surgery,” according to the complaint.

Hovermale and Robinson have been charged with child neglect. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail on $250,000 bond.