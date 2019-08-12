Wood County man arrested in Ritchie County after traveling to have sex with minor, police say

HARRISVILLE, W.Va. – A Wood County man is in custody after West Virginia State Police said he traveled to Ritchie County to have sex with a 15-year-old girl.

Gregory McNeely

On Aug. 8, Gregory McNeeley, 56, of Williamstown, posted an ad on Craigslist in the Parkersburg Community section of Missing Connections which said, “Bored; looking for female chat … I have those moments when I’m lonely and bored. I need that special someone of the female persuasion to fill my lonely hours,” according to a criminal complaint.

Acting as a minor, state troopers responded to McNeeley’s ad. A conversation then took place between McNeeley and troopers acting as a girl with the initials “AB.” In the conversation McNeeey claimed to be 40-years-old, troopers said.

The criminal complaint states that between Aug. 6 and Aug. 10, McNeeley and “AB’s” conversation took place through email and texts, with more 100 messages exchanged. The first response from the troopers posing as a teenage girl stated, “hey home alone and bored this summer with high school out!! 15 here and wanting some fun before school starts back and trying to learn the ropes so the high school boys wont talk about me. in ritchie county.”

What follows is a condensed version of McNeeley’s messages to “AB” which contain all spelling and grammar mistakes made by McNeeley, as well as being edited to remove some extreme sexual content:

8/6/19 10:02 p.m.: Where at in Ritchie? I want some hot steam shower sex! I’m 40.

8/6/19 10:28 p.m.: Well 1st I need to know where to come and get you. And yes it’s no setup.

8/6/19 10:57 p.m.: I live in Parkersburg. We might be even able to meet tomorrow. I can’t stay out late Thursday. How do you feel about doing some car play? That was we aren’t driving a long distance?

8/6/19 11:19 p.m.: I want say anything. Maybe we can make this a regular thing between us.

8/7/19 6:02 a.m.: Good Morning

8/7/19 8:27 a.m.: I started at 7 and get off at 4. So we still trying to meet tomorrow. And are you gonna look good for your new man?

8/7/19 11:07 a.m.: I have a Kia Sportage. It gets great gas mileage.

8/7/19 11:19 a.m.: 4 and it’s gray. The back seat goes down.

8/7/19 12:44 p.m. “AB” responded: Whatever it takes and will work. No not in PB (Parkersburg) unless with mom. Dont think she would drop me off, lol. U live in PB.

8/7/19 12:45 p.m.: McNeeley: Yes but if she dropped you off somewhere else I could get you.

8/9/19 3:41 p.m.: I like attention too. I’m not off work till Tuesday.

8/10/19 7:16 a.m.: I was maybe gonna come see you. Maybe we can mess around.

8/10/19 8:00 a.m.: Yes we can meet at Dodd’s hunting if you want.

Troopers said McNeeley showed up in a Kia Soul (not a Sportage as he previously said) in Ellenboro at 1:20 p.m., texting “AB” “I’m actually larked [sic] at the credit union. I’m the only car there.”

State police arrived at the location and arrested and interviewed McNeeley, who admitted to plans of meeting and having sex with a female he believed to be 15-years-old, according to the complaint.

McNeeley is charged with one count of soliciting a minor and three counts of display of obscene material to a minor. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $175,000 bond.