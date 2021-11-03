Wood County man charged with attempting to solicit minor in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A Wood County man has been charged after attempting to solicit a minor in Bridgeport.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Bridgeport Police Department, between the dates of Sept. 13 and Oct. 10, a man “was in contact with what he believed to be a 15-year-old female.”

The man, David Rockhold, 54, of Waverly, “would converse with the female via social media” as well as through text messages, officers said.

In the conversations, Rockhold asked the child to send him inappropriate photos of herself, according to the complaint. When interviewed, Rockhold “admitted to the above facts,” officers said.

Rockhold has been charged with soliciting a minor via computer. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.