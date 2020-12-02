Wood County man indicted on sex charges involving Harrison County minor

WHEELING, W.Va. – A Wood County man has been indicted for accused violations against a minor.

Steven Lockhart, 56, of Davisville, is facing charges involving a minor in Harrison County, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Lockhart was indicted on one count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor and one count of attempted transfer of obscene materials to a minor. Lockhart is accused of using his phone to entice a minor in Harrison County to engage in sexual activity in April 2020. He is also accused of sending obscene material on the phone to a minor under the age of 16, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Lockhart faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for the coercion count and up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for the obscene material count.

The Bridgeport Police Department investigated the case.

